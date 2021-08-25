Coach have enlisted Jennifer Lopez and Kate Moss to reintroduce the 2016 Rogue bag.
Jennifer Lopez and Kate Moss star in Coach's new campaign for the reintroduction of the Rogue bag.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker, 52, and British supermodel,47, are joined by model-and-songwriter Koki, Ma Zhe, Kelsey Lu and Xiao Wen Ju in the ad.
The bag was originally launched in 2016 and will return in the designer label's upcoming fall collection, titled Coach Forever Season Two.
However, this time it's been made with sustainable and environmentally-friendly materials consisting of a mix of organic cotton and recycled polyester.
The collection also includes ready-to-wear and pieces made in collaboration with the American clothing company, Schott NYC.
Earlier this year, Jennifer - who became the global face of the designer brand in 2019 - and 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan were unveiled as the face of Coach Forever Season Two.
Meanwhile, in other Coach-related news, Megan Thee Stallion was recently unveiled as the face of BAPE's collaboration with the New York fashion house.
The 26-year-old rapper fronts the campaign for the Japanese streetwear giant's new collection with Coach.
Megan shared a number of campaign images - which also feature her pet pooches - to her Instagram page and wrote last month: "Thee Hot Dog mom and my boys in @coach since they love tearing up s*** they had to get a job. #BAPExCOACH collab dropping next weekend #coachny."
Coach also posted some images and wrote: #MeganTheeStallion and her Frenchie #4oe are dropping by to let you know: something big is coming soon. #CoachNY."
