Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have postponed their summer wedding.

The couple had originally planned to tie the knot in Italy this summer but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they have decided to call off the wedding for now.

A source told E! News: ''They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice. Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated.''

However, Jennifer, 50, and Alex, 44, will reschedule the wedding and still plan to ''have the wedding of their dreams'', when the time is right.

Jennifer previously insisted that the timing of the wedding does not matter to her, explaining: ''He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush'. If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners.''

The couple - who first got together in 2017 - got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas in March last year.

And it's not just a wedding on the cards for the pair as Jennifer recently said she'd love to have a child with the former professional baseball shortstop.

The 'Maid in Manhattan' star - who already has 12-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - said, when asked if she wants anymore kids: ''I want to!

''I don't know that it's in God's plan but I would like to try. I'm so open to it!''

Alex also has two children - Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12 - with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and they've all come together to make a perfectly ''blended'' family.

Jennifer explained: ''We all just grow closer. When we got engaged, they were super happy ... they know there is nothing but love for them always.''