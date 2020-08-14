Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have splashed out £30 million on a huge Miami estate on Star Island.
The superstar couple bought a 40,000-square-foot waterfront home - which has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a pool - on Star Island, the celebrity enclave, TMZ reports.
Meanwhile, Jennifer, 51, recently admitted she is ''a little heartbroken'' after she and Alex were forced to reschedule their planned nuptials due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said: ''I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.
''There's no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out.
''It's disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after filming 'World of Dance' ... I planned to take time off, which is what we're doing kind of right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but, everything's kinda on hold right now.''
Jennifer and Alex, 45, will reschedule the nuptials and still plan to ''have the wedding of their dreams'', when the time is right.
Jennifer previously insisted that the timing of the wedding does not matter to her, explaining: ''He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush'. If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners.''
The couple - who first got together in 2017 - got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas in March last year.
