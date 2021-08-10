Jennifer Lawrence will star as Hollywood super agent Sue Mengers in a new movie that is at the centre of a bidding war with streaming services.
Jennifer Lawrence is attached to star in a movie about Hollywood agent Sue Mengers.
The 30-year-old actress will feature as the legendary super agent who was notorious for her tough approach to getting the best deal possible for A-list clients such as Faye Dunaway, Steve McQueen and Barbra Streisand.
Apple and Netflix are amongst the streamers involved in a bidding war for the new flick, which will be directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino.
According to Variety, bidding has reportedly eclipsed $80 million and some insiders suggest that it has reached $95 million.
Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and John Logan are writing the script while the movie will be produced by Jennifer's production company Excellent Cadaver as well as by her producing partner Justine Polsky.
The agent was previously played by Bette Midler on Broadway in the one-woman show 'I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers', which was also penned by Logan.
Dyan Cannon also played a character inspired by the agent in the 1973 movie 'The Last of Sheila'.
Jennifer and Paulo are also set to work together on 'Mob Girl', which is based on the real-life story of Arlyne Blackman, who married into the Mafia.
The project is based on the novel 'Mob Girl: A Woman's Life In The Underworld' by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author Teresa Carpenter.
Angelina Burnett is adapting Carpenter's novel and both Sorrentino and the 'Hunger Games' star will serve as producers on the project.
According to the book's official synopsis, it follows Brickman "growing up among racketeers on the Lower East Side of New York City" associating with mobsters.
It continues: "Drawn to the glamorous and flashy lifestyle, she was soon dating 'wise guys' and running errands for them; but after years as a mob girlfriend, Arlyne began to get in on the action herself - eventually becoming a police informant and major witness in the government's case against the Colombo crime family."
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...