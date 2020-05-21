Jennifer Lawrence starts drinking at 5pm during lockdown.

The 'Red Sparrow' actress - who married Cooke Maroney in a low-key ceremony in October 2019 - kicks off her evening with a ''pre-emptive'' beer and then opens her favourite bottle of wine an hour later.

Jennifer revealed her habits as she spoke on the phone to her friend Amy Schumer on her pal's new TV show 'Amy Schumer Learns to Cook'.

Amy said: ''We're drinking chardonnay because, as you know, I like an oaky chard. What kind of wine do you like? I don't remember because I'm a bad friend.''

Jennifer explained she prefers sauvignon blanc and jokingly added: ''I mean, if I'm drinking white, which I think is mainly for sluts.

Amy replied: ''How dare you.

But the 'Trainwreck' star then remembered her pal is more of a ''red wine person''.

She added: ''You like a nice red wine and earlier in the night.''

Talk then turned to the 'Hunger Games' star's drinking habits while isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer said: ''I'm trying to wait until 6pm so I have, like, a preemptive beer at five.''

Meanwhile, Emma Stone previously revealed her friendship with Jennifer started because they had the same ''stalker''.

The two actresses had bonded over text messages for over a year before they came face-to-face for the first time, and both women had a fleeting panic they were about to meet ''John the Orchestra Guy'' when they finally arranged to hang out.

Emma previously explained: ''Jennifer Lawrence and I both had the same stalker, John the Orchestra Guy.

''He would text us both and say things like 'I'm running late on my way to the soundstage. Can you warm up the orchestra for me? Text me back and let me know you got this.'

''He wasn't really a stalker. He must have worked at a studio or something, because he had a lot of people's numbers.

''Jen and I texted for a year before we actually met. As she was driving to my house, she thought, 'Oh, my God, what if it's John the Orchestra Guy'? And I thought, 'Oh, my God, what if it's John the Orchestra Guy'?

''So Jen calls me and says, 'I just want to make sure you're not John the Orchestra Guy.' I wasn't. And we met. It's our adorable love story.''