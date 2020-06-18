Jennifer Lawrence has joined Twitter to call for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in March.
The 'Red Sparrow' star has urged people to help her raise awareness of the 26-year-old, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in March, and has called for charges to be made against the officers involved.
In an open letter, she wrote: ''As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent. I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable ... We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America. As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #SayHerName. (sic)''
Jennifer joined Twitter through RepresentUs, which describes itself as ''bringing together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass powerful anti-corruption laws that stop political bribery, end secret money, and fix our broken elections''.
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously insisted she would never get Twitter.
Speaking in 2014, she said: ''I cannot really keep up with emails so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me ...
''If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that says it's me, it most certainly is not. The Internet has scorned me so much.''
And in 2018, Jennifer admitted she was a ''voyeur'' on social media.
She said: ''I'm on it. But I'm a voyeur: I watch, I don't speak. There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don't want to welcome that unless it's absolutely necessary. I don't want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I'm promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won't hear from me.''
