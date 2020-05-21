Jennifer Hudson is being sued for sharing a photo of herself without permission.

The 'Dreamgirls' actress had been photographed wearing a pink blazer and thigh-high stilletos by Fernando Ramales and he later sold the image to a news outlet, who ran it on 21 December, 2019.

A few days later, Jennifer shared the same picture on Instagram, without the watermark, along with the caption: ''Me walking out of 2019 into 2020 like ....just as grateful as I can be ! Thank u Lord for all you've done for me ! I hope u all find your joy in the new year ! (sic)''

The photographer has taken legal action against the 38-year-old star - who still has the picture on her account - and her team and is seeking up to $175,000 damages, plus attorneys' fees. for the alleged copyright infrindgement.

Fernando's lawyer, Richard Liebowitz, told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''More and more celebrities are using social media to reach out to their fans to promote their brand by using photographs.

''But Ms. Hudson and her company did not get the proper permissions to use the photograph, and they also cropped out the photographer's watermark identifying him as the copyright holder. You simply can't do that.''

The 'Spotlight' singer recently revealed she began singing when she was just two years old.

She said: ''In my family, we were born singers. I was not even two, on my grandmother's lap, on my godmother's lap, and they hit the note for the sopranos to sing and I hit the note too and then they said, 'This baby is gonna sing!' We were young. Once I feel in love with music, I think I was about seven-years-old, I was like no this is what I'm going to do.''