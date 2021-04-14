Jennifer Hudson admits it was hard committing to a self-care routine.

The 39-year-old singer-and-actress only found a regimen that works for her as her hectic work schedule slowed down and she spent more time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Dream Girls' star - who has 11-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr. with ex-partner David Otunga - was finally able to stop and listen to what her body and mind needed.

She told People: "It took me a while. We women can forget about ourselves. During the pandemic, things have slowed down enough of me to be able to say, 'Hey, what do I want to do? How can I care for myself?' and put myself in the forefront and make it a serious priority. It's been a tough time for all of us, but I like to try to find the positive and highlights of it as best as I can. Selfcare was one of those things for me."

Now, Jennifer makes sure to stick to the same skincare routine each day.

She said: "I make sure how I start my day is consistent, so I begin with my skincare and work my way down [my body]. I'm very particular about what I put on my face. I use Olay's Regenerist Whip SPF 25.

"And I try to end my day the same way I started it – with a regimen – but I also listen to my body, and do what it needs."

And the 'Respect' star has also started to plan how she will make time for self-care once the pandemic is over and she returns to work.

She explained: "I have to make a habit out of doing it now. So, taking a moment each day for myself. I love even just sitting in the mirror brushing my eyebrows, or picking out an outfit. Whatever that thing is for you that makes you feel valued, make time for it. That's important."