Jennifer Hudson has heaped praise on Aretha Franklin, admitting she's followed her "blueprint" in life.
Jennifer Hudson thinks Aretha Franklin has given her a "blueprint" to follow.
The 40-year-old star plays Aretha in a film about her life and she's revealed her deep-rooted admiration for the iconic singer, who passed away in August 2018 at the age of 76.
Jennifer - who plays the role of Aretha in 'Respect' and sang some of her tunes on 'American Idol' in 2004 - shared: "She's always been impactful in my life or a blueprint of it.
"I'm like, wow, my 'American Idol' audition song was an Aretha Franklin song and then I'd sit back and think of all the tributes that I was blessed to be able to do for her, you know, in her life ... and then growing up in church and the songs that I grew up singing in church came from her 'Amazing Grace' album.
"So she's always been present and there for me and that's helped shape me musically and as a person as well."
Jennifer also revealed that making the movie has led to her to view her own singing voice in a new light.
She explained to Sky News: "Trusting your voice - she was always big on that - and that's the takeaway for me for from the film.
"It wasn't until she owned her voice that we got our Queen of Soul and that just stuck out to me and it resonated.
"It's like we should take ownership of our gifts - it's to be given to others, but to be conducted and orchestrated by us ... that's the biggest takeaway for me."
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The quality of the animation in this musical comedy may not be up to Pixar...
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Christmas time is coming but for young Langston, happy holidays aren't going to come easy....
Mister is a 13-year-old boy living amongst the poverty stricken suburbs of Brooklyn, New York....
When young Winnie Madikizela first set eyes on lawyer and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela in...
Langston Hughes is a street-smart teenager whose life gets complicated when his beloved mother, with...
The Farrelly brothers return to the vacuously silly style of Dumb and Dumber for this...
The Three Stooges is a comic caper, following the lives of three men who were...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....