Jennifer Grey is set to star in a new musical movie.

Deadline report that the 'Dirty Dancing' star is attached to produce and feature in a dancing film set in the 1990s. It is rumoured that the project could even be a sequel to the iconic 1987 flick.

The script for the new film has been penned by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, with backing from Lionsgate - the studio that owns the rights to 'Dirty Dancing' and the 2004 prequel 'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights'.

Jennifer played teenager Frances 'Baby' Houseman who falls for her dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) at a holiday resort in the 1960s.

The movie was hugely popular after its release and landed an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Song for Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes' '(I've Had) The Time of My Life', which Johnny and Baby danced to in the motion picture.

Jennifer previously explained that she had difficulty spinning around in the film's famous dance finale, as the stage had been painted and she kept getting her feet stuck.

The 60-year-old actress said: ''I remember doing the big dance finale and they had just painted the stage and it was sticky. The paint would stick to my feet so I couldn't turn.''

She also revealed that she had practised the movie's famous signature lift in a ''very cold'' lake even though she didn't think it was ''healthy'' to be in the water.

Jennifer said: ''I remember swimming in the lake was very, very, very cold. You have to be really young and hungry to get in water that cold for that long. It was not good. I remember thinking, 'Can you die if your nipples explode?' It just didn't feel healthy to be in that water.''