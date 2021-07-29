Jennifer Garner will star in and produce a sequel to the Netflix comedy 'Yes Day' after signing a deal with the streaming giant.
The 49-year-old actress has signed a deal to develop a number of new movies with the streaming giant and will develop a follow-up to the hit comedy flick that was released earlier this year.
The film featured Jennifer and Edgar Ramirez as parents who decide to say yes to everything their children ask for an entire day. The concept of the movie was based on something the 'Dallas Buyers Club' actress would do with her own children after reading the book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.
Jennifer has two other movies in the pipeline with Netflix – 'The Adam Project' and 'Family Leave' – but they are not part of her new deal.
Jennifer said in a statement: "I am honoured to join the awesome group of creatives in the Netflix family, and I am extremely excited to work with their passionate and innovative teams across all departments. I had the most gratifying, creative, experience bringing 'Yes Day' to life.
"Seeing Netflix's global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can't wait. I am grateful for Netflix's continued support and look forward to mixing it up across the board with this partnership."
Scott Stuber, Netflix's head of global film, added: "I first worked with Jen on 'The Kingdom' 15 years ago and consider myself very lucky to still be in business with her today.
"As an actor, she's proven herself to be incredibly versatile in unforgettable roles spanning fast-paced action, heartfelt comedies, and thought-provoking dramas. She approaches every aspect of her work with such detail and preparation, which makes her an extremely valuable partner and producer.
"We look forward to celebrating another 'Yes Day' with Jen and collaborating on many other exciting projects."
