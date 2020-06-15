Jennifer Garner got a stroller for her cat to encourage her children to go for walks with their pet.
The 'Camping' actress has been isolating at home with Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and eight-year-old Samuel - who she has with ex-husband Ben Affleck - amid the coronavirus pandemic but has been trying to get her brood out for regular exercise and had to resort to unusual motivation.
She told talk show host Ellen Degeneres: ''One of my kids is just not into going for walks, and I thought, 'Oh my goodness we need to just get out of the house', and she said, 'I want to bring the cat', so we ordered the stroller.
''[The cat is] happy to be out and about.''
And if her feline friend is feeling energetic, Jennifer also splashed out on a leash so the cat can walk with them.
The former 'Alias' star praised her kids for how well they have adapted to the social distancing measures, including school closures, that are currently in place.
She said: ''We have our moments, of course, but they have been great. They really get the call to action to stay put.''
The 46-year-old actress also keeps chickens and has been giving their eggs away to neighbours as they have so many.
She said: ''We have eggs out the wazoo. We have been giving eggs to neighbours.''
Jennifer's organic baby food brand Once Upon A Farm has teamed up with Save the Children and their Save with Stories programme, which helps distribute food and educational tools to children.
The actress was keen to get involved to help ''kids in rural America who are growing up'' by guiding them to ''get off on the right foot, socially, emotionally, with education, early literacy [and] early summer literacy.''
