Jennifer Garner says sunscreen is a "non-negotiable" part of her skincare regime.

The 49-year-old actress - who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine - is diligent about finishing her beauty routine with sun protection and is working to encourage others to get serious about wearing SPF daily to prevent skin cancer and other damage to your skin.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: "I really believe that putting it on has to be like brushing your teeth. Skin cancer is preventable — all you have to do is get serious about protecting yourself from the sun.

"I tell people, 'Nothing looks better in your 50s than sunscreen in your 20s.' It's really worth it to go the extra mile. And my tricks for that, is that you should just have a wardrobe of sunscreen possibilities everywhere you turn. I have one right by my bathroom, one right by my kids' bathrooms, there's a whole pile next to the back door."

The 'Yes Day' star is also adamant about teaching her kids the importance of protecting their skin from the sun's harsh rays and has developed a strict routine to ensure they are protected.

She explained: "People say to me , 'My gosh, I have the hardest time, my kid does not want to put on sunscreen.' But you just can't let that be an option.

"They know I will take them out and spray them down. You can't give in."

What's more, Jennifer is happy to let her children experiment with her makeup as she wants them to learn how to express themselves.

She added: "I think kids their age are going to do what they're going to do, whether you let them or not. I'm happy for them to experiment with makeup, but some of my brushes are off limits!

"I don't have a problem with that as long as their sense of self is strong. However they want to express that is up to them, and it's great."