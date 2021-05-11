Jennifer Garner says sunscreen is a "non-negotiable" product in her beauty routine and ensures her kids are fully protected.
Jennifer Garner says sunscreen is a "non-negotiable" part of her skincare regime.
The 49-year-old actress - who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine - is diligent about finishing her beauty routine with sun protection and is working to encourage others to get serious about wearing SPF daily to prevent skin cancer and other damage to your skin.
Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: "I really believe that putting it on has to be like brushing your teeth. Skin cancer is preventable — all you have to do is get serious about protecting yourself from the sun.
"I tell people, 'Nothing looks better in your 50s than sunscreen in your 20s.' It's really worth it to go the extra mile. And my tricks for that, is that you should just have a wardrobe of sunscreen possibilities everywhere you turn. I have one right by my bathroom, one right by my kids' bathrooms, there's a whole pile next to the back door."
The 'Yes Day' star is also adamant about teaching her kids the importance of protecting their skin from the sun's harsh rays and has developed a strict routine to ensure they are protected.
She explained: "People say to me , 'My gosh, I have the hardest time, my kid does not want to put on sunscreen.' But you just can't let that be an option.
"They know I will take them out and spray them down. You can't give in."
What's more, Jennifer is happy to let her children experiment with her makeup as she wants them to learn how to express themselves.
She added: "I think kids their age are going to do what they're going to do, whether you let them or not. I'm happy for them to experiment with makeup, but some of my brushes are off limits!
"I don't have a problem with that as long as their sense of self is strong. However they want to express that is up to them, and it's great."
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...