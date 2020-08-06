Jennifer Garner has reportedly split from John Miller.

The 'Alias' star had been romancing the CEO and Chairman of Cali Group since mid-2018, but it has now been reported the pair have split after two years together.

Sources told TMZ that Jennifer - who has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - was the one who ended things, but as of the time of writing, nothing else is known about the rumoured split.

Earlier this year, it was claimed Jennifer was ''content'' in her romance, and although her relationship was moving slowly, sources said the couple were still together and weren't putting any ''pressure'' on themselves.

An insider said in February: ''Jen still sees John and seems content with where things are in their relationship. John is a nice normal guy who is in a similar situation with raising kids while being divorced. They've made what they have work and enjoy being together.

''They are happy to see each other when they can. There isn't a lot of pressure to make it more than it is. He very much respects how seriously she takes her role as a mom and always put her kids first. They have both had a positive impact on each other.''

The 'Peppermint' actress never walked a red carpet with John, 41, but was been pictured with him out in public on multiple occasions.

However, Jennifer was believed to be focusing on her children rather than furthering her romantic life.

The source added: ''Jen is focused on her kids and prioritises them. That will never change and that's really what her life is about. She's busy with work and kids. There's not a lot of time for an intense serious relationship. It is what it is for now. But if she can see John and it works, she's very happy to do that. He makes her happy and her time with him is always well spent.''