Jennifer Garner has shared a throwback snap of her $8 dollar childhood haircut and admitted she is forever thankful to her hairstylist.
Jennifer Garner has poked fun at her $8 childhood haircut.
The '13 Going On 30' star took to Instagram to share a throwback snap of her extremely short bob-style cut she had when she was a child, and quipped that: "Sometimes the $8 dollar haircut worked, and sometimes it didn't."
Ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday (26.11.20), the 48-year-old actress said she is thankful to her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, who she works with at hair brand Virtue Labs, for working his magic on her luscious locks.
Jennifer captioned the old school snap: "This week I’m grateful [email protected]
#SometimesThe8DollarHaircutWorked
#SometimesItDidnt
#WithVirtue, of course (sic)."
The mother-of-three - who has Violet, 14, Samuel, eight, and 11-year-old Seraphina with ex-husband Ben Affleck - became a brand ambassador for Virtue Labs last year.
She said in a statement at the time: “First of all, my hair loves this stuff, the results have been amazing.
“But when the innovative science behind the products was explained to me, I really got excited. I mean, who knew science could give you your best hair?!”
Meanwhile, the 'Peppermint' star recently revealed she's been keeping fit amid the coronavirus pandemic with online dance cardio classes.
The Hollywood star has been following The Limit's HIIT and cardio workouts and called the dance classes the "happiest, hardest workout of the week".
She wrote on Instagram: "Every morning of quarantine I have subjected myself to the evil, wonderful ways of @thelimitfit. @bethjnicely is sweet but, as they say, a psycho. We have done mostly HIIT workouts, but occasionally, I get invited to the cool kids' club and join Beth and @suttonlenore's hour of dance cardio craziness. Every Saturday these ladies take their show on the road for donation-only zoom Dance Parties (so far, they have given over $23,000(!!) to @colorofchange, @grassrootslaw, @savethechildren).
"I will be along for the ride and could use the moral support - please dance it out with us, I promise you will hate me and love me for inviting you! Sign up @thelimitfit. PS I take breaks, I don't remember steps, but it is still the happiest, hardest workout of the week. XXX (sic)."
