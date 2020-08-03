Jennifer Garner has teamed-up with American footwear range Toms to create her own apple-themed shoe range.
Jennifer Garner has teamed-up with Toms to create her own apple-themed shoe range.
The 48-year-old actress - who co-founded organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm in 2015 - has worked with the American footwear company to create her own limited-edition capsule collection of shoes for both children and adults, all of which are emblazoned with prints of the fruit.
The range is comprised of Toms' signature Alpargata slip-on, and will include gingham print uppers made from 100 per cent organic fabric, as well as green outer soles made from sugarcane.
Announcing the collaboration, Toms design director Rose Jones said in a statement: ''We're so proud of this collaboration because it celebrates the values both Toms and Once Upon a Farm share of creating a healthier, happier tomorrow.
''We designed the product to bring the character of both companies to life through the adorable apple-themed print for women and kids.''
Garner teased the collection on the official Instagram account for Once Upon a Farm with a post of a photo of homegrown apples alongside the caption: ''We've got something new for the apple of your eye.''
The footwear range is now available on the Toms.com website and are priced between $25 (£19) to $60 (£46).
Once Upon a Farm was created by Garner, John Foraker, Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz and the brand uses produce from her family's farm in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, which is currently run by her aunt and uncle.
Included among the product range are pouches of super smoothies made from cold-pressed fruit and dairy-free yogurt.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...