Jennifer Garner has teamed-up with Toms to create her own apple-themed shoe range.

The 48-year-old actress - who co-founded organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm in 2015 - has worked with the American footwear company to create her own limited-edition capsule collection of shoes for both children and adults, all of which are emblazoned with prints of the fruit.

The range is comprised of Toms' signature Alpargata slip-on, and will include gingham print uppers made from 100 per cent organic fabric, as well as green outer soles made from sugarcane.

Announcing the collaboration, Toms design director Rose Jones said in a statement: ''We're so proud of this collaboration because it celebrates the values both Toms and Once Upon a Farm share of creating a healthier, happier tomorrow.

''We designed the product to bring the character of both companies to life through the adorable apple-themed print for women and kids.''

Garner teased the collection on the official Instagram account for Once Upon a Farm with a post of a photo of homegrown apples alongside the caption: ''We've got something new for the apple of your eye.''

The footwear range is now available on the Toms.com website and are priced between $25 (£19) to $60 (£46).

Once Upon a Farm was created by Garner, John Foraker, Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz and the brand uses produce from her family's farm in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, which is currently run by her aunt and uncle.

Included among the product range are pouches of super smoothies made from cold-pressed fruit and dairy-free yogurt.