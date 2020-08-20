Jennifer Garner has been keeping fit during lockdown with online HIIT and dance cardio classes and called the latter the ''happiest, hardest workout of the week''.
Jennifer Garner has been keeping fit during lockdown with online dance cardio classes.
The 48-year-old actress has been following The Limit's HIIT and cardio workouts and called the dance classes the ''happiest, hardest workout of the week''.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Every morning of quarantine I have subjected myself to the evil, wonderful ways of @thelimitfit. @bethjnicely is sweet but, as they say, a psycho. We have done mostly HIIT workouts, but occasionally, I get invited to the cool kids' club and join Beth and @suttonlenore's hour of dance cardio craziness. Every Saturday these ladies take their show on the road for donation-only zoom Dance Parties (so far, they have given over $23,000(!!) to @colorofchange, @grassrootslaw, @savethechildren).
''I will be along for the ride and could use the moral support - please dance it out with us, I promise you will hate me and love me for inviting you! Sign up @thelimitfit. PS I take breaks, I don't remember steps, but it is still the happiest, hardest workout of the week. XXX (sic).''
Jennifer is a big fan of exercise and, in 2019, she revealed she boxed every day to get in shape for her movie 'Peppermint'.
The star portrayed Riley - a mother who wakes from her coma to discover her daughter and husband have been murdered in a drive-by - in the action revenge movie and admitted, although she was excited about the challenge the role entailed, she had to do a mixture of physical activities every single day to make sure she was in the best possible shape for the film.
She said: ''There was a lot of training, it was very physical. I was in pretty good shape going into it, and I said to them, 'You know, I know how to train for this movie, I can get where I need to go and I know what I need to do,' and they said, 'OK.' We did a lot of dance, cardio, but we also you know did crazy weights and I did bands, and did trampoline, and did everything. I also boxed every day, and then I trained with the stunt team.''
