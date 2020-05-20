Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner is ''happy'' her ex-husband Ben Affleck has found love with Ana De Armas, according to a source.
Jennifer Garner is ''happy'' ex-husband Ben Affleck has found love with Ana De Armas.
The 48-year-old actress - who has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with the Oscar-winning star - is pleased that Ben is in a ''good and healthy place with his life'' alongside the 'Knives Out' actress.
An insider told Us Weekly: ''Although it's sad in a way to see him move on and be so happy, she is ultimately happy that he is happy and in a good and healthy place with his life.
''That's what she ultimately wants for the father of her kids.''
Jennifer and Ben split back in 2015, but the Hollywood stars have subsequently worked hard to maintain a good relationship with each other for the sake of their children.
The source added that Jennifer is ''always polite and trusts Ben and lets him do what he wants when he's with the kids''.
Earlier this month, a insider claimed that Ana has been wowed by Ben and Jennifer's co-parenting skills.
The 32-year-old actress - who met Ben on the set of the thriller film 'Deep Water' in 2019 - is impressed by how the celebrity duo have managed to balance their acting careers with raising their three children.
The insider explained: ''[Ana] thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy. [She] admires how he juggles so much between work, his kids and co-parenting with Jen.''
Ben ''splits his time [between Ana and his family] and, as always, the kids are the most important thing in his life''.
However, the insider added that the Hollywood actor - who was married to Jennifer between 2005 and 2018 - ''always makes sure he has time for [Ana] and that she is number one''.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...