Jennifer Garner is ''happy'' ex-husband Ben Affleck has found love with Ana De Armas.

The 48-year-old actress - who has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with the Oscar-winning star - is pleased that Ben is in a ''good and healthy place with his life'' alongside the 'Knives Out' actress.

An insider told Us Weekly: ''Although it's sad in a way to see him move on and be so happy, she is ultimately happy that he is happy and in a good and healthy place with his life.

''That's what she ultimately wants for the father of her kids.''

Jennifer and Ben split back in 2015, but the Hollywood stars have subsequently worked hard to maintain a good relationship with each other for the sake of their children.

The source added that Jennifer is ''always polite and trusts Ben and lets him do what he wants when he's with the kids''.

Earlier this month, a insider claimed that Ana has been wowed by Ben and Jennifer's co-parenting skills.

The 32-year-old actress - who met Ben on the set of the thriller film 'Deep Water' in 2019 - is impressed by how the celebrity duo have managed to balance their acting careers with raising their three children.

The insider explained: ''[Ana] thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy. [She] admires how he juggles so much between work, his kids and co-parenting with Jen.''

Ben ''splits his time [between Ana and his family] and, as always, the kids are the most important thing in his life''.

However, the insider added that the Hollywood actor - who was married to Jennifer between 2005 and 2018 - ''always makes sure he has time for [Ana] and that she is number one''.