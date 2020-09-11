Jennifer Garner will ''never'' have any more children, after fans began to speculate she might be pregnant following a post on Instagram.
Jennifer Garner will ''never'' have any more children.
The 48-year-old actress has shut down recent speculation she may be expecting her fourth child, as she's said she isn't interested in expanding her brood further, as she's content with her ''three healthy kids'' - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I am 48, have three healthy kids and am not - and never will be - pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest. (sic)''
And although she has insisted she isn't pregnant, the 'Peppermint' star has said she might have put on a little extra weight during the coronavirus pandemic.
She added: ''Have a gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story (sic)'', followed by a series of various food emojis.
Jennifer has her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck - whom she split with in 2015 - and it was recently reported the pair are working hard at co-parenting.
A source said this year: ''Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids. They stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins. They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don't let it have an impact. They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first.''
The insider added that Ben believes Jennifer is ''a great mom and knows what she's doing''.
They explained: ''He gives her a lot of credit for getting them to where they are today as a family.''
Jennifer is currently believed to be single, after she was reported to have split from CEO and Chairman of Cali Group John Miller last month, following two years of dating.
Sources at the time told TMZ that the 'Alias' actress was the one who ended things, but nothing else is known about the breakup.
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...