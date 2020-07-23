Jennifer Garner is experiencing ''heaviness'' during lockdown and worries how that is affecting her children.
Jennifer Garner is experiencing ''heaviness'' during lockdown.
The '13 Going on 30' star - who has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - is particularly worried about how her kids are coping amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking on an Instagram Live with Chelsea Jackson Roberts, she said: ''I think right now, what I am experiencing, and a lot of what I am hearing from my girlfriends, and this is trivial in the overall sense of what the world is going through ... I'm really thinking about my kids. And what their experience is going to be. We have broadband, we have excellent teachers who can teach over Zoom - that is one in a million possibility in this world - and yet, it's also a depressing one. It is heavy, it's heavy for everyone. How do kids in this world not just live in all this heaviness?''
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed her children see ''two versions'' of their famous mum, as she admits her career and time in the ''makeup chair'' may have ''complicated'' things for her kids.
She explained: ''I think it's probably extra complicated when you literally were nursed in the makeup chair as an infant, and have grown up sitting in your mom's lap while she got her makeup done your whole life. My kids know two versions of me: They know the version that I see in the mirror right now that looks crazy, and it's what they see 90 percent of the time. Other times, they see a version of me that I never saw with my mom or anything, where I'm done up, my hair's done, my makeup is done, so I wonder what that puts in [Violet's] mind.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...