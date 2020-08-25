Jennifer Garner got emotional after watching the finale of 'The Office'.
Jennifer Garner cried after binge watching 'The Office' during lockdown.
The 48-year-old actress - who has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - has finally given the hit comedy a shot, as she and her kids have watched the entire nine-season run seven years after the finale first aired.
Alongside a slow motion video of herself in tears, Jennifer said: ''My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ''How to Behave as Grownups'', aka #TheOffice.
''Apparently we are sensitive people - the finale hit us pretty hard.
''When I realized I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too. #thankyoucastandcrew #pleasecomeoverweloveyou #icantwithfinales (sic)''
The US version of the show - which aired from 2005 to 2013 and starred the likes of Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Mindy Kaling - is based on the British sitcom of the same name, which was created by and starred Ricky Gervais.
Jennifer herself narrated the amusing Instagram reaction clip, and said: ''You'll never guess which show my kids and I watched an episode a day of... and guess what?
''We finished it. And, guess what? It gave me some really big feelings... Oh, bless her heart [laughs]. Oh my goodness.
''Look who needed a big cry, and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it's nice to know you can still just feel so much passion about something, right?
''So, thank you. If you've ever heard of this show 'The Office', you should try it. It's wonderful.''
Earlier this year, actors John and Steve reunited to mark the 15th anniversary of the series, and the latter admitted he is surprised the NBC show has had such an enduring appeal.
The 57-year-old actor - who played central character Michael Scott in the mockumentary comedy about a fictional paper sales company - said: ''It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it today, it's pretty cool.
''Some of the most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show.''
