Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner ''cried'' when she duetted with Andrea Bocelli on the track 'Dormi Dormi Lullaby'.
Jennifer Garner ''cried'' when she duetted with Andrea Bocelli.
The Hollywood actress sang alongside the classical singer on the track 'Dormi Dormi Lullaby' for a special edition of his album 'Si Forever: The Diamond Edition' and admits she balled her eyes out as she was feeling ''so incredibly nervous''.
Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: ''Is that the craziest thing? If you just said list the 10 craziest things that have happened in your life, that would be on there. I think they had recorded this beautiful lullaby and they wanted a more of a mom person who was less of a singer singer, so they came to me, but then it turns out I had to really sing sing, so I had months of lessons. I was so incredibly nervous: I cried in the parking lot, I cried while I was recording it.
''I had to keep my eyes covered to deal with the fact that I was even recording it! Mr. Bocelli wasn't there, but he was in my ears in cans you know and so I could hear his voice and it just is so magnificent it just kind of left me up and I did it.''
Other stars to sing on the album include Ellie Goulding.
She said: ''I have always had an affinity with classical music, and I'm a sucker for a love song. It was fun and enlightening to sing in Italian - a real joy to record.''
Andrea added: ''Ellie Goulding is the perfect singer for this track. ''She has a beautiful voice which I loved right away.''
Andrea also worked with stars including Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa on the original version of the album and he was delighted with the chance to team up with them both.
He said: ''I loved Dua's voice - it's very recognisable and has a lot of tension. With Ed, he has a great determination and lots to communicate, and he does that in a sincere way. He's a great guy.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Tom Brand has always been a workaholic and his company is in the fanal stages...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...