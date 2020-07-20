Jennifer Aniston was shocked by reports she will be godmother to Katy Perry's daughter but Katy thinks the speculation is ''fun''.
Jennifer Aniston was shocked by reports she will be godmother to Katy Perry's daughter.
Katy, 35, is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with Orlando Bloom, 43, and when it was claimed that the pregnant singer has asked Jennifer, 51, to fulfil the important role in the baby's life, Jennifer texted Katy to ask her about it.
Katy told KIIS FM's 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show': ''She texted us, because we are friendly with her, and Orlando is one of her good friends. And we were like 'wow, this is a wild rumour'.
''God knows she's had everything said about her. This is a fun rumour. But no, we have no idea where it came from.''
Katy also joked that she is ''swollen everywhere'' as she awaits the birth of her first child.
She quipped: ''I am going to be 190 pounds. I am large and in charge.
''Everything is swollen. My hands are swollen. My feet are swollen. I am in sandals, whatever.''
Meanwhile, Katy recently revealed she calls her unborn child 'Kicky Perry'.
She shared: ''I am waddling like a duck! I'm breathing heavily, I'm a full-on mouth-breather. And um yeah, it's loud and obnoxious and, oh my God, I just eat so much flavoured ice! It's like put all the ice in my mouth, right now!
''I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun but I'm really active right now and, you know, my doctors are like, 'Stay active, you're good to go, girl!' And so I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot.''
Katy also admitted she's grateful that Orlando - who has Flynn, nine, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - already has parenting experience.
She said: ''The good thing is that he has a kid that's nine. And he's been through it. So when we were going to pick out strollers, he knew exactly the stroller. And like, some of the strollers are very chic, they've got leather handles and blah, blah, blah. And I was like really drawn to them right? And he's like, 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses and it's like, 'Bang, bang', it's like an umbrella'.
''I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm so grateful that you know this, 'cause I would have gotten some, you know, large hunky thing' and that is avoidable because he's already had a test run so, I'm grateful for that.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...