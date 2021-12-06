Justin Theroux has heaped praise on his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's haircare product.
Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband, Justin Theroux, is a huge fan of her LolaVie haircare line.
The 50-year-old actor had nothing but praise for his former spouse's brand's Perfecting Leave-In conditioner.
He captioned a bottle of the product on his Instagram Story: “LolaVie WORKS. Thank you b & @lolavie."
Meanwhile, Justin recently admitted he found public scrutiny of his relationship with the 'Morning Show' star “frustrating”.
The 'Spy Who Dumped Me' star was married to Jennifer between 2015 and 2017, and finds it irritating that so many people were “curious” about his and Jennifer’s “private life” together, because it created a “preconceived notion” of them as a couple that was “inaccurate”.
He said: “You know, it's interesting. In ideal circumstances, you're known for what you do, or for the contributions you make in the arts, literature, movies, whatever. Even if it's a negative review, OK, that's fair play. But there are people who are only curious about the private lives of other people, and ... I think the best thing to do is to train your eyes away from it. It creates a preconceived notion of who you are that's inaccurate.
"It's frustrating, because you think, ‘Well, [novelist] John Updike doesn't have to put up with this s***, and he's in the public eye.'"
Justin and Jennifer, 52, first began dating in 2011, and when they revealed in early 2018 they had split several months previously, they acknowledged the public's fascination with their romance.
In a statement at the time, they said: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.
“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative."
The couple have remained close since their split, and Justin recently said he “cherishes” his friendship with the ‘Friends’ star.
He said: "Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...