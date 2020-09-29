Jennifer Aniston has been thinking about retiring.
Jennifer Aniston has been thinking about retiring.
The 'Morning Show' actress admits there have been times over the last couple of years where she has considered giving up her working life.
She shared: ''I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before. A different unprepared project ... sucked the life out of me. 'I don't know if this is what interests me, [I remember thinking].''
And if the 51-year-old actress did quit her full time job as an actress, she would definitely consider going into interior design.
When asked what she'd be doing instead, she added: ''Interior design, probably. I love it. It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me.''
Jennifer has starred in many great movies and television shows over the year.
Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, she recalled: ''I loved, well, obviously 'Friends', That's a no brainer ... I would have to say that would be number one ... I always love shooting with [Adam] Sandler.
'''Just Go With It' was super fun. We've known each other since we were 19 ... ['Cake'] was an experience that was creatively fulfilling. Everything I imagined as an actor I'd be completely afraid of and suck at, I didn't so bad.''
Jennifer previously revealed her ''favourite thing in the world'' is washing dishes.
She said: ''I might have acquired a new OCD situation. Not only do I clean constantly but doing dishes is now my new favourite, favourite thing in the world, because not only are you doing your dishes but you're washing your hands ... [And] organising. I was a crazy person the first week and then I realised I had to pull back because I was going to run out of closets. I've got to pace myself.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...