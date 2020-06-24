Jennifer Aniston struggled to ''escape'' from her 'Friends' character after the show came to an end in 2004, as people would only see her as Rachel Green.
Jennifer Aniston struggled to ''escape'' from her 'Friends' character after the show came to an end in 2004.
The 51-year-old actress starred as Rachel Green in the hit sitcom from 1994 to 2004, and has said she found it hard to leave the role behind when the show wrapped, because people only recognised her as her character.
She said: ''You just exhaust yourself. I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I could not escape 'Rachel from Friends,' and it's on all the time and you're like, 'Stop playing that f***ing show!' 'The Good Girl' was the first time I got to really shed whatever the Rachel character was, and to be able to disappear into someone who wasn't that was such a relief to me.''
But when Jennifer did land other parts, she began to ''panic'', as she believed Rachel Green was the only role she was suited to.
She added: ''But I remember the panic that set over me, thinking, 'Oh God, I don't know if I can do this. Maybe they're right. Maybe everybody else is seeing something I'm not seeing, which is you are only that girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls.' So, I was almost doing it for myself just to see if I could do something other than that. And it was terrifying because you're doing it in front of the world.''
The 'Morning Show' star says she was left ''constantly trying to prove'' that she was ''more'' than her 'Friends' character, until she got older and began to stop caring what other people thought of her.
Speaking during The Hollywood Reporter's annual drama actress roundtable, she explained: ''So, I just fought with myself and who I was in this industry forever, and it was constantly about trying to prove that I was more than that person. But there is such a freedom in getting older because you just stop giving a crap.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...