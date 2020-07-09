Jennifer Aniston has been ''very creative'' during lockdown, as sources say she has been trying her hand at penning film scripts.
The 51-year-old actress has been spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but sources have said she is using her time wisely by ''writing a ton'', including trying her hand at penning film scripts.
One insider shared: ''Jen has been writing a ton and focusing on writing film scripts while in quarantine. She's a homebody, so this time has been nice for her and she's been very creative.''
Whilst a second source added to Us Weekly magazine: ''[She has] dabbled in personal writing in the past but now the timing's right for her to do it her own way.''
Jennifer has also been gearing up to return to the set of the hit sitcom 'Friends', in which she played Rachel Green, as the cast are set to film a one-off special reunion show on the original set next month.
The actress will reunite with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the special - which will air on HBO Max - where the stars will reminisce on their time on the iconic show.
And Jennifer recently claimed during a chat with Lisa Kudrow - who played Phoebe Buffay - the show will be ''really fun''.
She said: ''I think it's gonna be really fun also if we ever get out of quarantine [and] get to do our reunion show.''
To which Lisa replied: ''Yes, that will be really great. I can't wait to do that. I really can't wait to do that. Yeah, we don't know everything about it, we need to say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things as well.''
Whilst the pair wouldn't spill any secrets about the upcoming reunion, they did confirm they won't be reprising their iconic characters, as the special will instead feature the stars looking back on their favourite moments from the series.
Jennifer said: ''We know it's not scripted, that we know. I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah.''
And Lisa added: ''Yeah, no. I will not be Phoebe.''
