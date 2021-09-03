Jennifer Aniston will be launching her own beauty brand.

The 'Friends' actress has teased the release of her own brand, LolaVie, which will be unveiled on September 9.

It is not yet known what products Jennifer will be selling through the brand, but a trademark was previously listed for face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and hair care back in July 2019, the New York Post's Page Six column reports.

Jennifer wrote alongside the behind-the-scenes photo: "Something's coming."

Jennifer previously admitted she wishes she's learned not to take her "gorgeous skin for granted" when she was younger.

She said: "Don't take your gorgeous skin for granted. When we're young, no one teaches us.

"My mum did not slather me in sunscreen -- in fact, she might've handed me baby oil and said, 'Bake it up. Tan is everything.' She'd get the cheeks really rosy red, which is not cute looking back, but that was their generation.

"Now I think all ages are aware of skin health. We sure weren't back in the '90s."

The Hollywood star has been the face of Aveeno for several years and admitted she has used their Daily Moisturising Lotion since she was very young, after her mother introduced her to the product.

She said: "My mum first introduced me. It was in my bathroom and she said, 'You've got to put moisturiser on your body.' I totally fell in love. It was just one of those things, you used it just because it was there and your mom told you to use it.

"I'm a creature of habit, so then when I went out on my own, I went to the same exact store and bought it."