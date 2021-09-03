Jennifer Aniston will be launching her own beauty brand, LolaVie.
Jennifer Aniston will be launching her own beauty brand.
The 'Friends' actress has teased the release of her own brand, LolaVie, which will be unveiled on September 9.
It is not yet known what products Jennifer will be selling through the brand, but a trademark was previously listed for face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and hair care back in July 2019, the New York Post's Page Six column reports.
Jennifer wrote alongside the behind-the-scenes photo: "Something's coming."
Jennifer previously admitted she wishes she's learned not to take her "gorgeous skin for granted" when she was younger.
She said: "Don't take your gorgeous skin for granted. When we're young, no one teaches us.
"My mum did not slather me in sunscreen -- in fact, she might've handed me baby oil and said, 'Bake it up. Tan is everything.' She'd get the cheeks really rosy red, which is not cute looking back, but that was their generation.
"Now I think all ages are aware of skin health. We sure weren't back in the '90s."
The Hollywood star has been the face of Aveeno for several years and admitted she has used their Daily Moisturising Lotion since she was very young, after her mother introduced her to the product.
She said: "My mum first introduced me. It was in my bathroom and she said, 'You've got to put moisturiser on your body.' I totally fell in love. It was just one of those things, you used it just because it was there and your mom told you to use it.
"I'm a creature of habit, so then when I went out on my own, I went to the same exact store and bought it."
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...