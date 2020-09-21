'Friends' actresses Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow joked they all live together when they reunited for the Emmy Awards on Sunday (20.09.20).
Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunited at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (20.09.20).
The former 'Friends' stars surprised the evening's host Jimmy Kimmel when the 'Morning Show' actress revealed they were watching the ceremony together because they had lived together for decades.
Speaking to Jennifer - who had earlier appeared in person at Los Angeles' Staples Center - via video link, the 52-year-old host was surprised to see Courteney with her.
The brunette beauty replied: ''Of course I'm here, we live together.''
Jennifer added: ''We've been roommates since 1994, Jimmy.''
Lisa then wandered into the shot, asking: ''Is this live TV?''
The host then asked if she also lived with Jennifer, and Lisa replied: ''Where else would I live?''
And the trio - who starred in the sitcom with Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - weren't alone in the house, as it was also revealed Jason Bateman was living with them too.
Jimmy quipped: ''I didn't know Ross was there.''
Earlier in the evening, Jennifer - who lost out on the Outsanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award to 'Euphoria's Zendaya - had came to the rescue when Jimmy sparked a fire which almost got out of control.
The 'Cake' star had come on stage to hand out the first award of the evening, but the host sprayed the envelope with disinfectant before throwing it into a bin and setting it ablaze.
While the 51-year-old actress had a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, it spread to other papers and neither of the stars noticed the blaze getting bigger and bigger as Jennifer read out the winner.
Fortunately, they were alerted off camera, and Jennifer grabbed the extinguisher again to put it out completely.
