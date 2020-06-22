Jennifer Aniston has promised the 'Friends' reunion show will be ''really fun'' when they finally get to film it in August once the coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been lifted.
The 51-year-old actress is set to reunite with her former co-stars - including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - for a special one-off reunion for HBO Max later this year, and has now assured fans the show will be ''fun''.
Jennifer - who starred as Rachel Green in the hit series - and her co-stars were supposed to get together for the reunion in May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic filming has been postponed, with the stars now hoping to get into the studios in August.
Speaking with Lisa Kudrow - who played Phoebe Buffay - for Variety magazine's 'Actors on Actors' series, Jennifer said: ''I think it's gonna be really fun also if we ever get out of quarantine [and] get to do our reunion show.''
To which Lisa replied: ''Yes, that will be really great. I can't wait to do that. I really can't wait to do that. Yeah, we don't know everything about it, we need to say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things as well.''
And whilst the pair wouldn't spill any secrets about the upcoming reunion, they did share they wouldn't be reprising their iconic characters, as the special will instead feature the stars reminiscing on their time on the show.
Jennifer said: ''We know it's not scripted, that we know. I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah.''
And Lisa added: ''Yeah, no. I will not be Phoebe.''
The duo's comments come after Martha Kauffman, who co-created 'Friends', revealed the reunion could be set to film in August.
She said: ''We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we'll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.''
