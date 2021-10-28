Jennifer Aniston’s hair has "gone through a lot of thrashing".

The former ‘Friends’ actress' locks have taken a battering over the years and that's why she wanted to launch the LolaVie's Glossing Detangler.

The 52-year-old star - whose character Rachael Green was known for her various hairstyles in the 90s sitcom, including the signature bob dubbed 'The Rachel' - told Allure: “I love a really good detangler because my hair has been through so much thrashing.”

The 'Morning Show' star wanted to create a product that is "time-efficient".

She explained: “We’ve been in development for almost five years. I had been involved in another hair company years ago, and that’s where I got the bug to go behind the scenes of ingredients and the process of development and marketing and all of that.

“I love a product to have many jobs in one, so it has a heat protector and shine, and it's so time-efficient.”

The ‘Horrible Bosses’ star insisted she keeps her hair routine simple.

She explained how it entails “basically washing and conditioning it, putting the detangler on, brushing it through, putting it up in a towel for 10 minutes, and then I either blow it out or let it dry naturally.”

Jennifer previously hailed the $25 cruelty-free and vegan detangler “the Swiss army knife of hair products”.

The Hollywood star said that the inspiration to release a detangler came from making her "biggest" hair" faux-pas when she was a teenager, lobbing off her waist-length locks.

She said: “There’s not one strand that’s doing the same thing.

“I had this incredible head of hair that was long and straight and down to my waist. And I always wanted to cut it.

“[My mom] said, ‘When you’re 13, you can do whatever you want.’ And that was the biggest mistake I ever made because I cut it all off.”

LolaVie is planning to launch a range of products.