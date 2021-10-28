Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her decision to launch a haircare line.
Jennifer Aniston’s hair has "gone through a lot of thrashing".
The former ‘Friends’ actress' locks have taken a battering over the years and that's why she wanted to launch the LolaVie's Glossing Detangler.
The 52-year-old star - whose character Rachael Green was known for her various hairstyles in the 90s sitcom, including the signature bob dubbed 'The Rachel' - told Allure: “I love a really good detangler because my hair has been through so much thrashing.”
The 'Morning Show' star wanted to create a product that is "time-efficient".
She explained: “We’ve been in development for almost five years. I had been involved in another hair company years ago, and that’s where I got the bug to go behind the scenes of ingredients and the process of development and marketing and all of that.
“I love a product to have many jobs in one, so it has a heat protector and shine, and it's so time-efficient.”
The ‘Horrible Bosses’ star insisted she keeps her hair routine simple.
She explained how it entails “basically washing and conditioning it, putting the detangler on, brushing it through, putting it up in a towel for 10 minutes, and then I either blow it out or let it dry naturally.”
Jennifer previously hailed the $25 cruelty-free and vegan detangler “the Swiss army knife of hair products”.
The Hollywood star said that the inspiration to release a detangler came from making her "biggest" hair" faux-pas when she was a teenager, lobbing off her waist-length locks.
She said: “There’s not one strand that’s doing the same thing.
“I had this incredible head of hair that was long and straight and down to my waist. And I always wanted to cut it.
“[My mom] said, ‘When you’re 13, you can do whatever you want.’ And that was the biggest mistake I ever made because I cut it all off.”
LolaVie is planning to launch a range of products.
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...