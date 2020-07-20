Jennifer Aniston shared a candid photo of her friend battling coronavirus in hospital as she urged her fans to wear masks in public to help curb the pandemic.
The 'Morning Show' presenter insisted there is no way to ''outrun'' the global health crisis so people should take the precautions they are able to if they want to avoid ending up as sick as her pal, who was pictured in an intensive care unit hooked up to wires and breathing tubes.
Jennifer captioned the post: ''This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real.
''We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.
''Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.
''PS This photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers.''
The post was also accompanied by a photo of Jennifer and her best friend Courteney Cox in matching masks.
Last month, the 51-year-old actress also stressed the importance of wearing a mask when out in public to slow the spread of the virus.
She wrote: ''I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough
''If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same. (sic)''
