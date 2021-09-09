Jennifer Aniston has launched her beauty brand, LolaVie, with a glossing detangler.

The 52-year-old former 'Friends' star has entered the haircare market with the $25 cruelty-free and vegan detangler, which she has hailed “the Swiss army knife of hair products”.

The 'Morning Show' star has explained that the inspiration to release a detangler comes from making her "biggest" hair" faux-pas when she was a teenager, lobbing off her waist-length locks.

She said: “There’s not one strand that’s doing the same thing.

“I had this incredible head of hair that was long and straight and down to my waist. And I always wanted to cut it.

“[My mom] said, ‘When you’re 13, you can do whatever you want.’ And that was the biggest mistake I ever made because I cut it all off.”

Jennifer also revealed that the name of her brand - which is free of all nasty chemicals - is inspired by the first car she bought.

She spilled: “Somebody said to me, ‘What did you name [your car]’ And I looked at them and I went, ‘Is that something you do?’ And they were like, ‘Uh, yeah!’ So I named my car Lola on the spot."

While the brand will focus on hair products, Jennifer hinted she is likely to branch out into other areas of beauty in the future.

She added to People: “Right now it’s hair, but there’s all sorts of ideas cooking in my brain. I don’t see any limits to anything."

A trademark was previously listed for face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and haircare back in July 2019.

The Hollywood star has been the face of Aveeno for several years and previously admitted she has used their Daily Moisturising Lotion since she was very young after her mother introduced her to the product.

She said: "My mum first introduced me. It was in my bathroom and she said, 'You've got to put moisturiser on your body.' I totally fell in love. It was just one of those things, you used it just because it was there and your mom told you to use it.

"I'm a creature of habit, so then when I went out on my own, I went to the same exact store and bought it."