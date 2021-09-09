Jennifer Aniston's LolaVie has launched its first product: a cruelty-free and vegan detangler.
Jennifer Aniston has launched her beauty brand, LolaVie, with a glossing detangler.
The 52-year-old former 'Friends' star has entered the haircare market with the $25 cruelty-free and vegan detangler, which she has hailed “the Swiss army knife of hair products”.
The 'Morning Show' star has explained that the inspiration to release a detangler comes from making her "biggest" hair" faux-pas when she was a teenager, lobbing off her waist-length locks.
She said: “There’s not one strand that’s doing the same thing.
“I had this incredible head of hair that was long and straight and down to my waist. And I always wanted to cut it.
“[My mom] said, ‘When you’re 13, you can do whatever you want.’ And that was the biggest mistake I ever made because I cut it all off.”
Jennifer also revealed that the name of her brand - which is free of all nasty chemicals - is inspired by the first car she bought.
She spilled: “Somebody said to me, ‘What did you name [your car]’ And I looked at them and I went, ‘Is that something you do?’ And they were like, ‘Uh, yeah!’ So I named my car Lola on the spot."
While the brand will focus on hair products, Jennifer hinted she is likely to branch out into other areas of beauty in the future.
She added to People: “Right now it’s hair, but there’s all sorts of ideas cooking in my brain. I don’t see any limits to anything."
A trademark was previously listed for face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and haircare back in July 2019.
The Hollywood star has been the face of Aveeno for several years and previously admitted she has used their Daily Moisturising Lotion since she was very young after her mother introduced her to the product.
She said: "My mum first introduced me. It was in my bathroom and she said, 'You've got to put moisturiser on your body.' I totally fell in love. It was just one of those things, you used it just because it was there and your mom told you to use it.
"I'm a creature of habit, so then when I went out on my own, I went to the same exact store and bought it."
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...