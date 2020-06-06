Jennifer Aniston has donated $1 million to fight racism amidst the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 'Friends' star has donated to Color Of Change to help support the movement after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Like most people, Jen has been deeply affected by what is going on in America and the terrible injustice that people of colour experience every day. She wanted to show her support, and has donated a big sum to the charity she felt resonated with her the most. The link is on her Instagram page so her fans can also donate.''

Jennifer previously admitted the week had been ''heartbreaking'' as she spoke out about racism and justice.

Calling for people to donate to charities to support communities experiencing racism, she wrote on her Instagram page: ''This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time - and it's NEVER been okay. As allies, who want equality and peace, it's our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME? (sic)''

Jennifer also shared a black square on her Instagram account earlier this week to coincide with Blackout Tuesday.

She captioned it: ''Black lives matter. #blackouttuesday (sic)''