Jennifer Aniston is nearing an agreement to star in 'Murder Mystery 2'.

The 52-year-old actress could star alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix comedy, which is being directed by Jeremy Garelick.

Jennifer and Adam, 54, both appeared in the original movie in 2019, when they played a married couple framed for murder while on holiday.

Netflix is trying to fast-track production of the sequel, according to Deadline, which reports that the film is expected to shoot in Paris and the Caribbean.

Jennifer and Jeremy have previously enjoyed success together, after he helped to write the 2006 comedy 'The Break-Up'.

And a reunion could soon be on the cards as the Hollywood actress and Adam are both rumoured to be nearing agreements to join 'Murder Mystery 2'.

Meanwhile, Adam previously signed a four-movie deal with Netflix worth over $250 million, and he's admitted he loves working with the streaming giant.

He previously explained: "They were interested in working together; they were so passionate. I’m just tight with Netflix. They love providing opportunities for many different types of comedies."

The rise of Netflix has led some industry experts to question the long-term future of the cinema business.

However, Adam suggested that the cinematic experience will bounce back one day.

He said: "I don’t see it being gone. I don’t think stuff goes away forever. I just think this is where it’s at right now."

Adam also hit back at the suggestion that content on Netflix is "disposable".

He explained: "It seems like stuff that is exciting to see, though, does get talked about a lot, where you say, ‘OK, I’ve got to check that out.'"