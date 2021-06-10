Jenna Ushkowitz shares the first look at her wedding dress.

The former 'Glee' star- who is engaged to David Stanley - was "feeling the love" when she went shopping for her wedding dress at the Los Angeles-based bridal boutique Kinsley James Couture Bridal.

She headed to the boutique in search of an "understated, classic and clean" gown to match her daily fashion choices and leaned toward form-fitting, mermaid silhouettes before realising she wanted "something with more room!"

Speaking to Brides, she said: "I definitely wanted a beautiful, big train! I wanted to represent something that felt very me but an elevated version."

The 35-year-old actress tried on a structured lace couture Eisen Stein ballgown but knew she wanted a gown that felt a little more playful.

Next, she modelled a strapless Marchesa "Everlee" dress and couldn't stop beaming at herself in the mirror.

She said: "Marchesa always brings a smile to your face and their dresses make you feel good."

However, Jenna kept her final choice to herself so she can unveil it to everyone on her wedding day but she was not expecting to have found the perfect gown.

She explained: "I was not expecting to land quite on my dress, [but] it's just a feeling that I went with. Be sure to listen to your gut and your excitement. Don't let others sway you."

Jenna revealed she was engaged to her partner of two years by showing off her engagement ring in a photo, in which she stood alongside David while holding their French bulldog, Bear.

She captioned the post: "Yes, a million times, yes."

Her partner shared the same image along with the caption: "Yes [three heart emojis] (sic)"

The couple's friends rushed to offer their congratulations, including Demi Lovato.

She excitedly commented: "DOUBLE SOON TO BE MARRIED ENGAGED COUPLES DATE SOON ASAP "I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU (sic)"