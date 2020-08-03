Jenna Ushkowitz has got engaged.

The former 'Glee' actress revealed over the weekend that her partner David Stanley popped the question after just over two years together.

The 34-year-old star showed off her engagement ring in a photo, in which she stood alongside David while holding their French bulldog, Bear.

She captioned the post: ''Yes, a million times, yes.''

Her partner shared the same image along with the caption: ''Yes [three heart emojis] (sic)''

The couple's friends rushed to offer their congratulations, including Demi Lovato, who also recently got engaged to her partner Max Ehrich following a whirlwind romance.

She excitedly commented: ''DOUBLE SOON TO BE MARRIED ENGAGED COUPLES DATE SOON ASAP

''I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU (sic)''

David's proposal brought happiness to Jenna just a few weeks after she mourned the death of her former 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera, who accidentally drowned while out boating with her four-year-old son Josey.

Jenna wrote in tribute at the time: ''There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a [lightning] force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room.

''You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you.

''I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on.

''You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.(sic)''