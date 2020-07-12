Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes have reportedly split after four years together.

The 34-year-old actress and Tom, 35 - who started dating after appearing together in the TV drama series 'Victoria' - have decided to end their relationship, but are still trying to ''salvage a friendship'' from the situation.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''They are trying to salvage a friendship but obviously these are trying times, and it's not easy.

''Tom actually helped Jenna with her new place, and they've met up this week to talk things through and keep everything as friendly and civil as possible.

''Both Tom and Jenna are terribly sad, but the relationship ran its course. There was no third party involved.

''Jenna's career is going from strength to strength, she's being offered increasingly more roles abroad, especially Los Angeles, and she wants to focus on this while she's still young.''

Jenna has previously been reluctant to discuss her relationship with Tom in public.

The brunette beauty also insisted she was in no rush to start a family, although she admitted she'd ''love to have children one day''.

Jenna - who previously dated actor Richard Madden - said: ''Half of my friends have babies, and half don't, so it doesn't feel like a pressure.

''I want to take my time. There's a whole lot more of the world for me to see first. I'd love to have children one day. But not nine of them (like Queen ­Victoria). I can tell you that as a fact.''

Asked about her relationship with Tom, the actress said: ''I think it's been very wise not to speak about it.''