Jenna Dewan says Steve Kazee is ''sexy fatherhood personified''.

The 'Step Up' star has heaped praise on her fiance - with whom she has six-month-old son Callum - for being the ''most incredible father''.

Taking to Instagram, she said: ''We didn't realise this filter said 'stay home' until after we'd taken the picture and it has made me laugh ever since. We've been home together now every single day for over 400 days and still going ... This man is the most incredible father, takes care of all of us, this entire house, EVERYTHING. He is on his third night of taking the night shift with Callum so i can get rest. He is sexy fatherhood personified.

''What a wild ride this past year has been and i find myself feeling absolute gratitude we've been given this time together, to laugh, to work through all the inevitable triggers of quarantine + newborn, and to still want nothing more than to sit on your lap and love you hard (sic)''

Meanwhile, Jenna previously admitted seeing Steve become a father is ''one of the greatest things'' she's ever witnessed.

Gushing over her fiance, she shared: ''Seeing you become a father is one of the greatest things I've ever witnessed. The depth of emotion you feel, the love you share, the insane ability you have to do it ALL for all of us..we are so lucky (sic)''

And Steve praised his son as ''the brightest light in this darkest hour''.

He wrote: ''My beautiful boy. I hope you see this someday and know that your daddy loves you better than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour. You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything. I will never stop trying to give you all that and more in return. I love you son! Happy 2 months Callum! (sic)''