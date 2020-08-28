Jenna Dewan follows an ''80/20'' diet.

The 39-year-old actress has revealed she eats as healthily as possible for 80 percent of the time, but admitted that she's happy to ''indulge'' for the remaining 20 percent of her diet.

She shared: ''I believe in eating 80/20. I do 80 percent as healthy as possible - vegetarian and vegan, as healthy as I can.''

The film star - who has Everly, seven, with ex-husband Channing Tatum and Callum, five months, with Steve Kazee - revealed she eats ''lots of vegetables and lots of smoothies'' the majority of the time.

However, Jenna is also keen to occasionally indulge her taste buds.

She shared: ''20 percent I'm eating Mexican food if I want it.

''You know, I've gotta be able to indulge and have a glass of wine and feel good in that way, so that helps me not be so strict and so focused in one way.''

Jenna also revealed she follows a strict morning routine in order to stay healthy.

The Hollywood star - who started her career as a back-up dancer for Janet Jackson - told Us Weekly: ''I wake up, I go downstairs, I have my baby ... we kinda, like, roll out of bed together [and] I get my supplements for the morning.''

The actress takes her supplements with a hot cup of water with lemon.

Jenna - who was married to Channing between 2009 and 2018 - loves the feeling of being healthy and eating well.

She explained: ''I love healthy living. I've taken quite a lot of supplements, I make quite a lot of smoothies.

''I'm, like, really about trying to keep myself in balance and healthy as much as possible.''