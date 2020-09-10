Jenna Dewan has revealed her uncle died after contracting coronavirus.
The 'Step Up' actress has urged her followers to ensure they vote in the upcoming presidential elections because she believes people such as her relative would still be alive if it weren't for the way President Donald Trump and his team have handled the pandemic.
She wrote on her Instagram Story: ''Many lives could've been saved. So important we vote.''
The 39-year-old beauty has been taking comfort from her two children, seven-year-old Everly - who she has with ex-husband Channing Tatum - and six-month-old Callum, whose father is her fiance Steve Kazee.
Shortly before she shared her tragic news, Jenna posted a photo of her two kids and wrote: ''These two little heart openers make everything better. Tell me..what are you all doing to cope during these stressful times?''
Jenna previously confessed she ''let herself grieve'' over the end of her marriage to Channing in 2018.
She said: ''People are like, 'How do you get through this?' I didn't run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming.''
But the brunette beauty has also admitted she found it difficult that people saw her and the 'Magic Mike' star ''in this idealised romanticised light'' before they split.
She said: ''I'd come to realise the dynamic I was in wasn't serving me nor was it serving my daughter. First and foremost, I had to accept the realisation this isn't working and had moved into hurting.
''The public saw Channing and I in this idealised romanticised light. This made things difficult for me because I like being as honest and real as I can.''
