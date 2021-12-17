Jeffrey Wright has joined the cast of 'Rustin'.

The 56-year-old actor has been added to the cast of the Netflix project and will feature with Grantham Coleman, Lilli Kay and Jordan-Amanda Hill.

They join previously announced Colman Domingo – who will play civil rights leader Bayard Rustin – who overcame an onslaught of obstacles to alter the course of American history by organising the 1963 March on Washington.

The movie is being directed by George C. Wolfe and will also feature Chris Rock, Glynn Turman Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Carra Petterson, Adrienne Warren, Bill Irwin and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

'Rustin' is the first film production from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company, which has their deal at Netflix.

The producers are Oscar-winner Bruce Cohen and Higher Ground's Tonia Davis while Mark R. Wright and Alex G. Scott.

Jeffery has been cast in the superhero blockbuster 'The Batman' as Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon and believes that audiences will love the 'Twilight' actor's take on the Caped Crusader.

The 'Westworld' star said: "Robert is gonna do his thing, and we were working within a Matt Reeves vision, so you know, Robert is doing what Robert does and it's gonna be pretty badass I think."

Jeffrey revealed that he and Robert forged a bond on set to represent the relationship between Batman and his ally in the police force.

He said: "I loved working with him, I love his take and his energy and the way that he kind of brought different levels to different parts of the story. And we work off of one another.

"I just tried to give him Gordon things, and he did his Batman thing."