Jeffrey Wright has praised Robert Pattinson's performance in 'The Batman' and suggested that the star created "three distinct people" when playing the Caped Crusader.
The 55-year-old actor stars opposite Robert in 'The Batman' as Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon and was impressed by the way his co-star eased into the character of Bruce Wayne/Batman.
Jeffrey told ComicBook.com: "I loved the dynamic that Rob and I were able to create.
"I'm really excited for people to see what he does with this. He creates three distinct people. There's Rob, there's Bruce Wayne and there's the Batman and they're each distinct. It's really cool. Coming at you next spring."
The 'Westworld' star suggested that the upcoming blockbuster is a "throwback" and suggested that the cast had a collective idea in mind during production.
Jeffrey said: "We all made this film together, Rob and Zoe (Kravitz) and Colin (Farrell) and John Turturro, all of us working under Matt Reeves' direction, to create these characters and a Gotham that was specific to our film.
"And so whatever we do individually is kind of a reflection of what we're all doing and what Matt's vision is. And it's a very specific one. It's a bit more of a throwback to the DC, as in Detective Comics, of it all."
Jeffrey admits that he "loved" working on the new movie despite the challenges of filming amid the coronavirus crisis.
He said: "I loved it. I loved the script and I loved what we were doing.
"We were doing it in circumstances that I didn't love that were really very challenging. Once we shut down and when we got back to work in September it was tricky, particularly the isolation away from family over in London isolated in an empty hotel. But we made, I think, a brilliant film."
