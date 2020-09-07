Jeff Goldblum was ''starstruck'' by his 'Thor: Ragnarok' co-star Cate Blanchett.

The 67-year-old actor portrayed The Grandmaster in Marvel's 2017 superhero saga and he admitted he was in awe of the actress, who played Hela, because she is ''so good'' at her job.

Speaking on People's 'Couch Surfing', he gushed: ''Cate Blanchett plays Hela, that powerfully cosmically powerful witchy woman. She's so good. I'm deeply starstruck with her. She's spectacular.''

Jeff also enjoyed working with the movie's director, Taika Waititi, who he hailed as a ''brilliant man'' and an ''enjoyable comedic force''.

He added: ''Working on this was fantastic. We improvised a lot, he fools around, I fool around, we did a lot of fun things on it.''

The 'Jurassic Park' actor admitted he feels ''lucky'' for being ''possessed'' by an urge to act from a young age.

He said: ''I know when I was a kid I was possessed by some kind of seed of passion or crazy inflammation of some kind that made me write on my steamy shower door when I was in high school every day 'Please, God, I want to be an actor,' and then I would erase it because it had to be a secret.

''I was deeply yearning for this life in acting, whatever I thought it was, and maybe that drew opportunity to me, or I was just plain lucky.''

When it comes to choosing new projects, Jeff insisted he doesn't have a ''strategy'' for his career.

He said: ''[I just] go with my instincts and what appeals to me...

''It's really the same seeds of why I ever did it, which is kind of an adventure of passion and romance.''