Jeff Goldblum believes that his character in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise is ''more relevant than ever''.

The 67-year-old actor will reprise his role as expert mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm in the upcoming 'Jurassic World: Dominion' and he feels that his character's cautious attitude towards experimenting with animals is even more appropriate now than it was when he appeared in Steven Spielberg's original 1993 film.

During an interview with People TV's Couch Surfing, Jeff said: ''As it happens, there are things that my character talks about, has always talked about.

''The fragility of our species and the global cooperation that's needed, and the foundation in science that's needed, and the ethical use of science that's needed to unite us in trust and connectiveness as a family.

''And to reach our potential and do right by ourselves and this glorious planet. All of those things are now more relevant than ever.''

Jeff is returning to the franchise for the new movie - the third instalment in the revived series, which is slated for release in 2021 - and is joined by Sam Neill and Laura Dern who will reprise their roles as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler from the first blockbuster respectively.

They join new franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard who are reprising their parts as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing.

Sam previously informed fans that the trio of original characters will all have an important part to play in the story.

The 72-year-old actor said: ''We're all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura.

''We'll be breaking new ground. We're, I think, the first big film to get back into production, and it's going to be very interesting to see the process. I'm very excited about it, it's going to be a terrific film.''