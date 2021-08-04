Jeff Goldblum has joined Asa Butterfield in the cast of 'The Liar', an adaptation of Stephen Fry's semi-autobiographical novel.
Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of 'The Liar'.
The 68-year-old actor has boarded the adaptation of Stephen Fry's semi-autobiographical novel that will be filmed in the UK next month.
Jeff will play Cambridge don Donald Trefusis in the motion picture, which will be written and directed by Tony Hagger. Asa Butterfield has also been tapped to star.
The story is a coming-of-age spy caper based on the irreverent life of Adrian Healey as he negotiates school and life at Cambridge University. Adrian meets Trefusis, the mysterious professor of English – who may or may not be a spy and may have recruited Adrian.
Guy de Beaujeu is producing the project for Fluidity Films while Metro International Entertainment are handling worldwide sales.
Stephen told Deadline: "I hiccupped with delight when I heard that Jeff Goldblum had accepted the role of Donald Trefusis.
"That uniquely perfect mixture of authority, eccentricity, intelligence, humour and charm is just what the character calls for... hurrah."
Hagger added: "It's such a thrill to work with a genuine Hollywood legend who will bring the perfect kooky mystery to the role of Trefusis. I can't wait to see Asa and Jeff working together; it'll be very special and very funny."
De Beaujeu said: "Tony's script captivates all who read it and his vision for the film is quirky, clever and beautifully realised, much like Stephen's brilliant source material. This promises to be one of the must-see comic films of 2022."
In addition to 'The Liar', Jeff also has roles in the upcoming blockbusters 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.
