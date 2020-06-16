Jeff Brazier's marriage has grown stronger in lockdown.

The 41-year-old television presenter insists his relationship with wife Kate Dwyer is a ''million times better'' thanks to the coronavirus pandemic because it has forced them to spend more time together and ''invest'' in themselves.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, he said: ''We are a million times better because we took the time to invest in ourselves.

''I am so proud that the two of us have got to the point where things are more straightforward and more simple and easier than they have ever been between us.

''We are stronger for the two months that we've spent time together with time to just focus on one another. Kate and I have had an opportunity to press pause and reset.''

And Jeff feels the 30-year-old PR executive makes him a better person.

He said: ''I appreciate all couples need their space but I am genuinely better when Kate is around.

''I enjoy her company and there is something special about the team we make. We like to get stuff done, to roll our sleeves up and it's no coincidence that the house has come on in bundles since lockdown.''

Jeff has sons Bobby, 17, and Freddy, 15, from his relationship with the late reality TV star Jade Goody but he'll let Kate decide if they have any children together in the future.

Asked about the possibility of more kids, he said: ''For me I don't mind if we do or we don't. Kate is in the driving seat with regards to that one. Right now, we couldn't be happier.''