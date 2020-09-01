Jedward have claimed Ed Sheeran told them about his daughter's birth the day before he made his public announcement.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker revealed to the world on Tuesday (01.09.20) that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn are now the proud parents of a baby girl, whom they've named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

And shortly after the announcement, twin singers Jedward - whose real names are John and Edward Grimes - took to social media to share a screenshot of a private message from Ed dated on Monday (31.08.20), in which he told them about Lyra's arrival.

The message - which seems to be from Instagram - read: ''I love you guys. Sorry I've been off socials for so long, just popping in to tell you you're awesome and hope to see you soon ! I've got a daughter now by the way, you're gonna love her (sic)''

And alongside the picture, the 28-year-old twins wrote: Hi Twitter @Edsheeran has some news for you and us [heart emoji] we kept it a secret obviously! Welcome Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran (sic)''

In Ed's original Instagram post, he revealed he and Cherry are ''completely in love'' with their new arrival.

He wrote: ''Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you ... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x (sic)''

The 29-year-old singer and his wife were first reported to be expecting a baby last month, when sources claimed the couple had kept it a secret amid the coronavirus pandemic by having Cherry stay at home during lockdown.

An insider said at the time: ''Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They're very excited, but have kept things very low key. Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family. They're just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It's a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.''