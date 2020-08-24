Jedward have blasted Jim Corr's ''idiotic behaviour'' after he attended an anti-mask protest in Dublin.

The former 'X Factor' stars have hit out at The Corrs guitarist on Twitter, accusing him of being ''selfish'' for protesting about face masks after Ireland recently witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases.

The identical twins - whose real names are John and Edward Grimes - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Dear Dublin Anti Mask Protest! Get the f*** inside you selfish low lives

''sincerely the rest of the country (sic)''

Jedward - who have recently attended Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles - turned their attention towards Jim after he boasted about the ''great turnout'' for the anti-mask event in Dublin.

The twins blasted his attitude while making reference to The Corrs' 2000 hit single 'Breathless'.

They said: ''G'wan leave the whole country ''breathless'' from Covid because of your idiotic behaviour @Jimcorrsays [middle-finger emoji] (sic)''

Jedward subsequently dismissed comparisons between the anti-mask protests and the Black Lives Matter events.

The pop duo said on Twitter: ''Everyone has the right to protest but it's not peaceful or making change when the consequences are more deaths! that's not democracy it's murder!

''When your core message is wrong you have no legs to stand on!There's only one Right in this fight against Covid so don't even try to question it! Change your attitude and get with the times [thumbs up emoji]

''BLM protests are for the greater good and have made world change! (sic)''

In response to their tweets, Jim wrote: ''Shut up you fools and grow a brain between you.''

And after Jedward described him as a ''waste of time'', Jim added: ''Ireland's Millie Vanillie have spoken and I shall hand in my notice forthwith.''

However, Jedward refused to back down, and responded by making fun of his music career.

They said: ''You're the best background band member In the history of Irish music. Jim 'it really doesn't matter at all, cause we are so young now' and 'irresistible' you're just another #COVIDIOT good luck with your air guitar skills. (sic)''