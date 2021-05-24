Jean Paul Gaultier has teased "the end" of an era.

The Instagram account for the French fashion house's bio now reads: "The end of an era.”

The page also cryptically posted a graphic of "the end" and the JPG logo underneath it.

The label is yet to confirm the significance of its mystery "the end" post.

It comes after Gaultier, 69, announced his retirement in January 2020.

The iconic designer launched his business in 1982 and introduced his first couture collection in 1997, but revealed that his January 2020 show, during Paris Fashion Week, would be his last.

Writing on Twitter alongside a video at the time, he said: "This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept."

In the clip, Gaultier explained that his final show would be "quite a party".

Speaking in French, he said: "Hi! This is Jean Paul Gaultier. I invite you to celebrate my 50 years in fashion at the Théâtre du Châtelet on the 22nd of January. Coming?

"It's going to be quite a party with many of my friends and we're going to have fun until very very late. Now I am going to share something with you. This will be my last Haute Couture show. Be there! You can't miss this."

The fashion muse later took to Instagram to reveal the "new concept" for his line, saying he will invite a designer to "interpret the codes of the House" each season, the first being Chitose Abe.

Gaultier - who also previously served as the creative director at French luxury house Hermes for womenswear - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I have the pleasure to announce the new concept for my Haute Couture. Each season, I will invite a designer to interpret the codes of the House and I am doubly pleased that Chitose Abe of @sacaiofficial will be the first one! ⁠#JeanPaulGaultier #ChitoseAbe⁠ (sic)"

Abe is due to unveil the collection in July during Haute Couture Week in Paris.

The designer said in a previous statement: “I have a long-held admiration for Jean Paul’s unique vision of subversive femininity and his originality, both of which I’ve strived towards in my work since the beginning. It’s a true honour to be given the opportunity to be custodian of his house as the first designer of this project.”